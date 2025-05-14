Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today appointed Asit Kumar Mohapatra as the Chairperson of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA).

The new appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes office.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Sub-section 1 of Section 20 of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Rule 18 (7) of the Odisha Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017, the State Government is pleased to appoint Sri Asit Kumar Mohapatra as Chairperson in Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) with effect from the date he assumes the office," the government said in a notification.

Also, the government has appointed Rajendra Mishra and Shyam Sundar Dash as members of ORERA.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Sub-section 1 of Section 20 of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Rule 18 (7) of the Odisha Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017, the State Government is pleased to appoint Sri Rajendra Mishra and Sri Shyam Sundar Dash as Members in Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) with effect from the date they assume the office," the notification said.