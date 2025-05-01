Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has appointed new principals as well as superintendents for two medical college and hospitals in the state.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, Subhra Ghosh, a professor of O&G at Shree Jagannath Medical College and Hospital at Puri, has been appointed as the Dean and Principal of Government Medical College in Sundargarh.

Similarly, Sarada Prasanna Swain, a professor of psychiatry at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, has been appointed as the Superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh.

Krishna Kar, a professor of community medicine at SCBMCH in Cuttack, will be the new Dean & Principal of Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College at Bhawanipatna, said the notification.

Lity Mohanty, a professor of pathology at SCBMCH in Cuttack, will assume charge as the Superintend of the medical college and hospital at Bhawanipatna, it added.