Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, gave its approval to 25 new investment proposals worth Rs 4,739 crore.

The proposals were approved at the 140th meeting of the SLSWCA in the Odisha capital today.

These projects are likely to create 25,200 employment opportunities across several districts including Khordha, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Gajapati.

The latest approvals cover a total of 13 key sectors, including Textiles, Steel, Chemicals, IT, Infrastructure, Logistics, Renewable Energy, Tourism, Metal Downstream, Circular Economy, Cold Storage, Capital Goods. The projects embody the state's commitment to fostering sustainable industrialization and economic growth across diverse regions.

“As Odisha advances steadily towards its vision of Samrudha Odisha 2036, the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, continues to accelerate inclusive industrial growth with a focus on balanced regional development,” said the government in a statement.

Sectoral Highlights

IT/ITES

Linde India Ltd. will set up a Global Competency Centre for transport and remote operations in Khordha with an investment of Rs 82 crore, creating 210 jobs.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Linde India Ltd. will invest Rs 105.70 crore in Jajpur for a pipeline cluster catering to Tata Steel and other industries, generating 35 jobs.

TEXTILE, APPAREL & TECHNICAL TEXTILE

Colortone Textiles Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs 700.29 crore in Khordha for an integrated textile facility, generating 1,010 jobs.

Techno Activewear Pvt. Ltd. will set up a sportswear fabric and garment unit in Cuttack with Rs 100 crore investment, creating 2,500 jobs.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. will establish apparel units in Keonjhar and Sambalpur, each with Rs 100 crore investment, generating 1,200 jobs each (total 2,400 jobs).

SCM Garments Pvt. Ltd. will set up a large knitted garment manufacturing unit at Cuttack, investing Rs 150 crore and creating 4,000 jobs.

Carloo Tex Pvt. Ltd. will establish a readymade garments unit in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 60 crore, creating 2,500 jobs.

Perfect Infra Vision Pvt. Ltd. will set up a textile & allied products facility in Balangir with an investment of Rs 110.70 crore, generating 1,050 jobs.

Wovinova Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs 57.53 crore in Cuttack for a non-woven consumables unit for healthcare and hospitals, generating 210 jobs.

Piu Fashion Pvt. Ltd. will establish a garments unit in Khordha with Rs 96.99 crore investment, creating 3,700 jobs.

Aditi Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. will set up a knitted fabric and garment unit in Khordha with Rs 209.36 crore investment, generating 1,080 jobs.

TOURISM

SYCE India (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. will develop a 5-star luxury resort in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 107.42 crore, creating 150 jobs.

MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CAPITAL GOODS

Rahee Track Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will set up a heavy steel casting foundry in Khordha with Rs 140 crore investment, creating 150 jobs.

STEEL

Konark Ispat Ltd. will expand operations with a rolling mill, pellet plant, DRI, billet plant and CPP in Jharsuguda with Rs 990 crore investment, creating 2,000 jobs.

METAL DOWNSTREAM

Mascot Electromech Pvt. Ltd. will set up a fabrication & galvanising unit in Mayurbhanj with an investment of Rs 97.76 crore, generating 350 jobs.

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

BEIL Infrastructure Ltd. will invest Rs 320.70 crore in Ganjam to establish a treatment, storage & disposal facility with 200 KLD ETP, creating 145 jobs.

TRANSPORTATION & STORAGE

Saizar Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. will develop a warehousing & logistics park in Angul with an investment of Rs 127.86 crore, creating 310 jobs.

POWER & RENEWABLE ENERGY

Prozeal Green Energy Ltd. will invest Rs140 crore in Subarnapur to set up a 69.5 MW solar park, creating 360 jobs.

COLD STORAGE & COLD CHAIN INFRASTRUCTURE

PPD Ispat Pvt. Ltd. will set up a 20,000 MT cold storage unit in Gajapati with an investment of Rs 51 crore, generating 120 jobs.

CHEMICAL

Sirius Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs 205.44 crore in Jajpur to set up a carbon electrode paste manufacturing plant, generating 600 jobs.

Driven by dynamic governance, strategic foresight, and a robust policy framework that champions ease of doing business, Odisha is fast emerging as the preferred investment destination in India.

The transformative projects sanctioned at the 140th SLSWCA meeting not only promise substantial job creation and value addition but also underscore the state’s unwavering commitment to equitable and sustainable economic progress, said the state government.

“Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha is not just building industries; it is crafting a future-ready, resilient economy that empowers its people and sets a benchmark for balanced development. Odisha is on a steady path toward building a prosperous, future-ready economy in line with the vision of Samrudha Odisha 2036,” it added.



