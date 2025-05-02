Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, continues to accelerate industrial growth with the approval of 19 investment projects worth ₹3,898.54 crore during the 136th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting. Chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the approved proposals are expected to generate 7,464 new employment opportunities across the state.

The cleared proposals span a diverse range of high-impact sectors including Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Industrial Gases, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Agro-Processing, Tourism & Hospitality, Chemicals, Metal Downstream, and Apparel & Textile—further solidifying Odisha’s position as one of India’s most attractive investment destinations.

The approved proposals in detail:

The projects will be implemented across 11 districts: Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh—ensuring balanced regional development and inclusive economic growth.

The Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys sector in Odisha is witnessing a major thrust with four significant investment proposals aimed at strengthening the state's industrial ecosystem. TATA Steel is set to enhance its crude steel capacity from the proposed 6.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA with an additional investment of ₹700 crore, generating 375 new jobs. In Keonjhar, Sree Metaliks Limited will invest ₹885 crore to expand its integrated steel plant, creating 950 employment opportunities. Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd plans to establish a ₹200 crore precision tube manufacturing facility in Cuttack, generating 500 jobs, while Surlon India Ltd will set up a ₹55 crore railway component manufacturing unit in Sundargarh, expected to employ 1,000 individuals. These projects further reinforce Odisha’s stature as a hub for metal and materials manufacturing.

In a significant development for the industrial gases segment, Linde India Ltd is set to invest ₹425 crore in establishing a state-of-the-art air separation unit in Jajpur. The facility will have an annual production capacity of over 12 lakh metric tonnes of industrial gases and is expected to create 100 direct employment opportunities.

Bhuvaneshwari Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd will invest ₹300 crore to set up a beverages manufacturing unit in Khordha, projected to generate 820 employment opportunities.

Odisha’s logistics and infrastructure capabilities are set for a major upgrade with two impactful projects. ACME Clean Energy Pvt Ltd will develop a ₹366.50 crore jetty-less floating terminal in Ganjam, aimed at improving maritime logistics and creating 75 jobs. In Khordha, Vasanth Vihar Constructions will establish a ₹134.50 crore logistics park, expected to generate 296 employment opportunities, supporting the state's growing industrial base with world-class logistics infrastructure.

The Tourism and Hospitality sector attracted six projects across Khordha, Ganjam, Angul, and Koraput. Key proposals include resorts and 4-star hotels by Birendra Hotels worth ₹105 crore, Specbru Hotels worth ₹99.86 crore, Surya Eco Resort worth ₹86.73 crore, Tesko Hotels and Malls Infraprojects Pvt Ltd worth ₹80 crore, Satva Oleo Pvt Ltd worth ₹78.00 crore, and TK International LTD worth ₹55.50 crore, generating over 1,448 jobs collectively.

The Chemicals and Plastics sector is witnessing fresh investments aimed at strengthening Odisha’s manufacturing ecosystem. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd will invest ₹61 crore in setting up a Single Super Phosphate (SSP) plant in Balasore, expected to generate 200 jobs. Additionally, HVG Industries Pvt Ltd will establish a ₹55.05 crore plastic and chemical unit in Khordha, creating 206 employment opportunities.

Further enhancing Odisha’s industrial value chain, Kalinga Infra Projects Ltd will set up a ₹60 crore crash barriers manufacturing unit in Sambalpur, generating 314 jobs.

In Keonjhar, Shree Jagannath Supply Co will invest ₹51.40 crore to develop a molasses blending and warehousing facility, creating 110 jobs, supporting the agro and allied industries.

Shree Sidhi Vinayak Texcolours Pvt. Ltd will establish a yarn dyeing and knits fabric processing unit in Khordha. With an investment of ₹100 Crore, this project is expected to create 1,070 jobs, reinforcing Odisha’s potential as a hub for textile manufacturing and value-added processing.

The Government of Odisha remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving the vision of “Samruddh Odisha by 2036.” With a clear focus on inclusive industrialization, the state is fast emerging as a preferred destination for both national and global investors. The overwhelming success of Utkarsh Odisha 2025 is a testament to this growing confidence. Each new investment not only brings in capital and technology but also translates into meaningful employment and balanced regional development. Odisha is on a resolute path toward becoming a self-reliant, industrially vibrant state, contributing significantly to India's journey toward economic transformation.