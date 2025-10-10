Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved the draft plan of Town Planning (TP) Scheme-8, marking another step toward the capital city’s structured urban development. An official notification regarding the approval has been published in the Odisha Gazette.

The scheme will be implemented over 560.86 acres of land in Andharua and Daspur mouzas. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will be the executing agency for the project.

Under the TP Scheme, landowners will contribute 40 per cent of their land toward urban infrastructure, while 60 per cent will remain as the developed TP area. The project will feature wide roads ranging from 9 metres to 60 metres, along with drainage, water supply, sewerage, and electricity networks, ensuring comprehensive infrastructure development. This approach is expected to not only enhance connectivity and livability but also significantly increase the market value of the retained land.

The TP initiative is a crucial part of the ‘Samrudha Sahara’ programme, which envisions transforming Odisha’s urban areas into vibrant growth hubs through systematic land reconstitution and planned expansion. The scheme also supports the goals of the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) 2010, which proposes a 65 km ring road around the Bhubaneswar development area.

To achieve these objectives, BDA plans to implement TP schemes across revenue villages along the ring road. BDA vice-chairman N. Thirumala Naik has instructed officials to expedite implementation and conduct regular progress reviews, stressing the need to ensure high-quality urban infrastructure and sustainable city growth.