Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved pension benefits for 23 additional political detainees who were imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and similar other draconian laws during the Emergency period (1975–77).

This follows an earlier decision granting pensions to 21 such individuals, bringing the total number of eligible recipients to 44.

As part of the government's commitment to honour those who upheld Odia identity and fight for the democratic values, CM Majhi has initiated a broader recognition process for the eminent personalities and Emergency-era patriots of the state.

Under this initiative, monthly pensions have been increased for freedom fighters, and new pension entitlements have been extended to those imprisoned during the Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and similar laws.

The newly approved list includes 19 detainees under MISA and four under the Defence of India (DIR) Act.

All 44 recognised individuals will now receive a monthly pension of Rs 20,000.

In addition, the beneficiaries will be provided free medical treatment in accordance with the provisions of the State Health and Family Welfare department.

During the Emergency imposed between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, numerous individuals across the country were arrested under MISA, DIR, DISIR (the Defence and Internal Security of India Rules), and other laws for protesting against the suspension of democratic rights in the country.

According to the latest decision, all surviving political detainees from that era, as of January 1, 2025, will be entitled to pension and full medical benefits from the Odisha government.

CM Majhi had announced on January 2 that the state government will double the pension amount of freedom fighters from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

