Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today assured that there is sufficient stock of fertilizers in the State, dispelling concerns of a urea shortage raised by Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik in his recent letter to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J.P. Nadda.

In his letter on August 29, Patnaik had urged the Centre to ensure adequate supply of urea to Odisha “in the interest of the farming community.”

Responding to the concerns, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment clarified farmers need not be worried by any “misleading information” about an artificial shortage.

The department highlighted Odisha’s Kharif crop plan for 2025, which covers 58.50 lakh hectares (34.94 lakh ha under paddy and 23.56 lakh ha under non-paddy crops). Against the State’s demand of 10 lakh MT of fertilizers, the Centre has allocated 9.55 lakh MT of different grades.

By the end of August, Odisha has already received 8.10 lakh MT of fertilizers, taking the total availability to 11.04 lakh MT. This includes: Urea: 4.84 lakh MT, DAP: 2.18 lakh MT, MOP: 0.61 lakh MT, SSP: 0.34 lakh MT, NP/NPK/NPKS: 3.05 lakh MT.

Additionally, 11,692 MT of urea is in transit to various districts and expected to reach PACS and LAMPCS within two days.

The department said Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo is closely monitoring the situation, while enforcement teams from Agriculture, Revenue, and Police departments are conducting surprise checks to curb black marketing and sale of fake fertilizers.

Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee is also in constant touch with the Union Ministry and fertilizer companies to ensure smooth supply and timely distribution across the State.