Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha government amended the Excise Rules on Tuesday, banning dance performances in bars across the state.

This decision follows the state’s new excise policy announced in August, which prohibits dance bars while permitting women, aged 21 and above, to participate in musical or orchestra performances in ‘on shops,’ that serve foreign liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) for on-premises consumption. However, such performances require prior written permission from the excise commissioner.

The updated regulations outline several conditions for obtaining a performance license. The establishments must install CCTV cameras at strategic points, including the performance stage, with a setup to ensure continuous recording and prevent tampering with footage.

Further, the new guidelines require that CCTV footage be made accessible to both the Inspector in Charge (IIC) of local police stations and the Officer in Charge (OIC) of excise stations.

Additional conditions mandate that performers wear attire that maintains public decency, and the performance area must be bounded by a three-foot railing with a minimum distance of five feet from the audience.

The Excise Department has introduced specifications for performance areas, including separate washroom and locker facilities exclusively for female performers. Establishments must also arrange safe and complimentary travel options for performers, in a move aimed at enhancing their safety and security.

Additionally, smoking is prohibited in line with public smoking regulations.