Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha has raised over Rs 21,000 crore as loan from various sources in last nine months.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly today.

The state government has borrowed Rs 21,177 crore from various sources from June last year to the end of February this year, said the Chief Minister.

According to Majhi, the state government has raised Rs 9,000 crore as loan from open market while it borrowed Rs 7,149.56 crore from the Centre.

Similarly, the government borrowed Rs 2,261.16 crore from NABARD, Rs 2,750 crore from OMBADC, Rs 2,370 crore from CAMPA and Rs 2,352.73 crore from Provident Fund.

“The state government has utilized the borrowed funds in developmental works including those in sectors like irrigation, energy, road communication, disaster management and urban infrastructure,” said Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

The BJP government in the state has repaid loans worth Rs 14,970 crore in last nine months, added the Chief Minister.