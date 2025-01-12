Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will sign an MoU with the Centre on January 13 (Monday) for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY health scheme in the state.

The MoU will be signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the state government at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 2 pm tomorrow.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will remain present on the occasion.

The Centre and the Odisha government have reportedly finalized the modalities for integration of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a centrally-sponsored health insurance scheme with the state government-funded Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY).

Under the new arrangement, a single health card will be issued to the eligible beneficiaries of both the schemes.

The GJAY, which was previously known as the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), provides annual cashless treatment of Rs 5 lakh per family and additional Rs 5 lakh for women beneficiaries, the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY offers health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per annuum.

As per the new arrangement, women beneficiaries will continue to receive additional health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh.