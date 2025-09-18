Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has clarified that former beneficiaries of the Subhadra Scheme will not undergo any special exemption in availing old-age pensions under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) or the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

In an official communication issued by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Additional Secretary Deepak Routrai said that individuals who had earlier availed benefits under the Subhadra Scheme are eligible to apply for pensions under MBPY or NSAP upon reaching 60 years of age. However, their sanction will depend strictly on meeting the eligibility criteria and the availability of vacancies.

The letter, addressed to the Women and Child Development Department, referred to the proceedings of the first State Level Steering and Monitoring Committee Meeting on Subhadra. It emphasised that no special provision or exemption has been created for ex-beneficiaries of the scheme.

It said that ex-Subhadra beneficiaries may apply afresh under the old age pension category. District Social Security Officers have been instructed to extend full assistance in processing their applications.