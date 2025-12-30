Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday approved the promotion of several IAS officers across different batches, issuing a series of orders in this regard.

As per a notification of the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, 2010-batch IAS officers Sudhansu Mohan Samal, Rashmita Panda, Brundha D., Md. Sadique Alam, Mansi Nimbhal and Prem Chandra Chaudhary have been promoted to the Super Time Scale (Level-14 of the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2026.

Following their promotion, the officers have been appointed to the rank of Special Secretary to the Government (Level-14) and will continue in their present postings in situ until further orders.

Similarly, 2013-batch IAS officers Madhusmita Sahoo, Shubham Saxena, Monisha Banerjee, Vijay Amruta Kulange, Kalyan Kumar Rath, Subhashree Nanda, Bijay Kumar Prusty, Kaliprasanna Mahapatra, Raghuram R. Iyer, Satyabrata Rout and Dipak Ranjan Das have been elevated to the Selection Grade (Level-13 of the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2026, and will continue in their present assignments until further orders.

Another 2013-batch IAS officer, Gavali Parag Harshad, who is currently on Central deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the Selection Grade (Level-13).

In another order, 2017-batch IAS officers Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, P. Anvesha Reddy, Ashish Ishwar Patil and Hema Kanta Say have been promoted to the Junior Administrative Grade (Non-Functional), corresponding to Level-12 of the Pay Matrix, with effect from January 1, 2026. They too will continue in situ, the notification said.

Meanwhile, 2022-batch IAS officers Akavaram Sasya Reddy, Akshay Pillay, Arugula Sneha, Samir Kumar Jena and Soumyaranjan Pradhan have been promoted to the Senior Time Scale (Level-11 of the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2026. They will also continue in situ, according to a separate GA&PG Department notification.