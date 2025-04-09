Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has created over 500 additional posts in State Forensic Science Services Organisation and Directorate of Public Prosecutions to strengthen criminal justice system.

The government has created as many as 247 additional posts in the State Forensic Science Services Organisation.

The Home Department has informed this to the Accountant General (A&E) and Account General (Audit) recently.

The newly-created posts in the State Forensic Science Services Organisation include that of one Joint Director, two Deputy Directors, 20 Assistant Directors, 65 Senior Scientific Officers, 71 Scientific Officers, 21 Senior Forensic Attendants and 67 Junior Forensic Attendants.

Similarly, the government has created 267 additional posts in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in Odisha and District Directorate of Prosecution as per Section 20 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The Home Department has sent a communique to the Principal Accountant General (A&E) in Odisha.

The posts include that of 36 Deputy Directors, three Public Persecutors, 106 Additional Public Prosecutors, 91 Assistant Public Prosecutors and 31 Junior Assistants.

The additional posts in the State Forensic Science Services Organisation and Directorate of Public Prosecutions have been created to strengthen criminal justice system in Odisha, said the state government.