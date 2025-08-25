Bhubaneswar: Cracking down on striking revenue employees, the Odisha Government today directed all District Collectors to initiate disciplinary action against staff who have been on mass leave since August 11, 2025, in support of the Odisha Rajaswa Amala Sangha’s agitation.

In a letter to the Collectors, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department asked them to submit detailed action taken reports on erring employees for further proceedings.

The Government noted the strike has caused serious inconvenience to the public, with key services delayed due to the absence of field-level revenue staff.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary Deoranajan Kumar Singh said the indefinite strike was creating severe disruption in official work across districts. Essential public services have been delayed or dislocated, causing hardship for citizens.

The Government termed the mass absence “totally unbecoming of responsible government servants” and a violation of service rules and conduct guidelines.

District Collectors were instructed earlier to reject leave applications of striking employees, ensure regular attendance, issue show-cause notices to those absent without authorization, withhold salaries for the strike period, and record the period of unauthorised leave as a break in service in the employees’ service books.