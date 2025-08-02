Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has directed all district collectors to strictly enforce the prohibition on the sale and supply of petrol and diesel in plastic bottles or unauthorized containers, citing serious public safety, fire hazard, and environmental concerns.

Despite an official ban, reports indicate that the unsafe practice continues in several parts of the state. In response, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has issued a detailed directive urging immediate and coordinated enforcement of the order at the district level.

The department stressed that the sale of petroleum products in plastic bottles violates multiple statutory provisions, including The Petroleum Act, 1934; Petroleum Rules, 2002; Explosives Act, 1884; Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005; Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and other related laws.

In view of sale and supply of petroleum products-particularly petrol and diesel in plastic bottles, the government issued the following directions for immediate action and strict enforcement in all districts:

Hold Regular Coordination Meetings: Convene periodic reviews with enforcement agencies such as the Superintendent of Police, Civil Supplies Officer, and representatives from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to assess compliance. Conduct Surprise Inspections: Direct field officers, including Civil Supplies Inspectors, police personnel, enforcement squads, and Tahasildars, to conduct spot checks at fuel stations and suspected outlets. Immediate legal action must be taken against violators. Ensure Display of Prohibition Notices: All fuel stations and petroleum dealers must strictly refrain from selling petrol or diesel in plastic or unapproved containers. They are also instructed to display warning boards in Odia and English at visible locations with the message:

“Petrol/Diesel shall not be sold in plastic bottles or unauthorized containers. Violators will be prosecuted.”

The district collectors have been asked to ensure compliance and submit monthly reports detailing the number of inspections, violations found, and actions taken.

Notably, the state government had imposed a statewide ban on sale of petrol and diesel in plastic bottles with effect from July 22 in the light of two disturbing incidents in July -- a self-immolation attempt by a student of FM College in Balasore, and a horrifying case in Balanga, Puri district, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly set ablaze using a flammable substance.