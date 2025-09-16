Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has rolled out measures to implement the Angikaar–2025 campaign under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U 2.0), which is being observed nationwide until 31st October 2025.

In a letter to all district Collectors, Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Housing & Urban Development Department, instructed them to organise district-level anchor events and ward-level outreach activities to ensure wide participation and awareness.

As part of the programme, PMAY-U Awas Diwas will be celebrated on 17th September 2025. On the same day, PM Awas Mela – Shehri (Phase I) will be held at the district level to mark one year of PMAY-U 2.0. Between 17th September and 16th October 2025, multiple ward-level camps will be conducted in all urban local bodies (ULBs) to spread awareness and facilitate enrolment of beneficiaries. A second district-level anchor event, PM Awas Mela – Shehri (Phase II), will be organised between 16th and 31st October 2025.

Padhee underlined that the objective of Angikaar–2025 is to:

Fast-track completion of under-progress PMAY-U houses

Facilitate housing loans through banks for beneficiaries

Promote awareness about the Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS)

Ensure convergence with other Government schemes like PM Surya Ghar, PM SVANidhi, and Ayushman Bharat

Collectors have been asked to form District Level Coordination Committees to monitor the campaign and also explore dovetailing of IEC funds from allied schemes.

The Housing & Urban Development Department has further stressed on aligning Angikaar–2025 with existing initiatives such as Sahajog (saturation of government schemes at the doorstep of urban poor) and PM SVANidhi (support for street vendors through welfare and micro-financing) to maximise impact, informed Subhananda Mohapatra, Mission Director, OUHM.