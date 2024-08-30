Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has discontinued the 'Nua-O' scholarship which was implemented by the BJD government.

This was revealed in Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj's reply to a question by MLA Chakramani Kanhar in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

As per the minister, there is no budgetary provision for 'Nua-O' from this year.

He further informed that the state government will launch 'Financial Assistance to UG & PG Students' scheme from this year, under which needy students will be given monetary aid.

The guidelines for the scheme are currently being prepared.

The government, through the Higher Education department, has launched the 'Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chhatra Protschahana' scheme. This program encompasses various scholarships, including the e-Medhabruti, the Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Bhasabruti Scholarship, and the Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata scheme, the minister said.

The e-Medhabruti scheme offers scholarships for undergraduate (UG) merit, postgraduate (PG) merit, and technical and professional merit to help financially poor and meritorious students, he added.