Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government dismissed former Revenue Inspector of Karlamunda Tahasil, Ramesh Chandra Barad from service following his conviction in a bribery case.

Official sources said Barad was removed from the Government service as per the provision of the OCS (OCA) Rules, 1962 with effect from February 18, 2025. Based on the suggestion from the Odisha Vigilance, the Government took the decision on Tuesday.

On January 31, 2025, the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna convicted Barad and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years. He was ordered to pay a fine of ₹20,000 by the court.

Ramesh Chandra Barad, former RI of Karlamunda Tahasil under Kalahandi district was charge sheeted by the Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.12 dated 22.04.2021 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act,2018. He was demanding and taking bribe from a complainant in order to demarcate his land.