Bhubaneswar: Acknowledging sacrifices of freedom fighters, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced to hike their pension almost double in Odisha.

As per the decision, the pension amount of freedom fighters, who were imprisoned, has been increased to Rs 20,000 from Rs 10,000.

The freedom fighters, who were not imprisoned during the freedom movements, will get Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 9,000 per month.

Similarly, the state government hiked the pension of freedom fighters, who are the benficiaries under the national pension scheme, from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

Besides, the government has decided to provide Rs 20,000 monthly pension to people, who were arrested under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency, said the CM.

Speaking at All India Freedom Fighters Day Festival today, CM Majhi said that the state government is taking initiative to honour all the freedom fighters of Odisha, who were martyred for the country.