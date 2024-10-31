Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has downgraded the security of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from ‘Z’ to ‘Y’ category.

A high-level committee dealing with security issues of important persons recommended the state government to downgrade Patnaik’s security.

Patnaik, who is also the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, would be assigned only two constables in Havildar rank, reports said.

As per the guidelines, former Chief Ministers are provided with two personal security officers (PSOs). Additional security is provided to them on the basis of requirement, they added.

As the LoP, Patnaik will be provided with the required security by the local police during his tour outside the capital city.

Patnaik was the Chief Minister of Odisha for five terms from 2000 to 2024.

His party lost power to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha in this year’s Assembly polls. The BJP formed its maiden government in the state as the party managed to win 78 Assembly seats of the total 147 in Odisha.

The BJD under the leadership of Patnaik got 51 seats while candidates of the Congress party came victorious in 14 segments.

The BJP also won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in this year’s Parliamentary elections.