Bhubaneswar: Effecting an IAS reshuffle, the Odisha government today gave fresh charges to several officers.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, Temjenwapang Ao, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department, has been appointed as the Special Secretary to the Government, Planning & Convergence Department.

N.B.S. Rajput, Principal Secretary to the Governor, has been allowed to remain in the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Enterprises Department.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Managing Director, IPICOL with the additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, lndustries Department and Managing Director, IDCO, has been allowed to remain in the additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department.

The additional appointment of N.B.S. Rajput, Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, shall stand terminated from the date Poonia takes over, the notification said.

Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Director, Agriculture & Food Production, Odisha with the additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Agro lndustries Corporation Limited has been appointed as Director, Textiles & Handlooms, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, Arindam Dakua, Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, Odisha has been appointed as Director, Municipal Administration & Ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.