Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre by transferring two officers.

K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, said a notification of the General Administration Department today.

Chakravarthy was earlier working as the Director, Minor Minerals, in the state.

He has replaced Shubham Saxena, the incumbent Managing Director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.

Saxena, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Director, Agriculture and Food Production, in Odisha.

Samarth Verma (2011 batch), Director, Technical Education and Training, has been given the additional charge of Director, Minor Minerals.