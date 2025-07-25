Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government effected a major reshuffle in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), transferring 30 senior and mid-level officers and assigning them fresh responsibilities across various departments and districts.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department on Thursday issued an official notification announcing the reshuffle, which comes into effect immediately. All officers have been directed to join their new posts without availing any joining time.

Below is a summary of the key postings and transfers:

1. OAS officer Sibo Narayan Sahu, currently serving as Additional Director, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar, is posted as Deputy Director General (Admin.), Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.

2. Sudhakar Sabaro, OAS (SS), General Manager, OSCSC Ltd., Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Director, ST & SC Research and Training Institute (STSCRTI).

3. Sushama Barik, OAS (SAG), General Manager-cum-Secretary, Boyanika, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development M&BCW Department.

4. Saroj Kumar Rout, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Chief Minister's Grievance Cell (CMGC).

5. Pravat Kumar Mohapatra, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Bolangir is transferred and posted as General Manager, OSCSC Ltd. on foreign service terms & conditions.

6. Rabindra Kumar Sethy, OAS (SAG), General Manager, Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd. (OFDC), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Administrator, KBK, Koraput.

7. Babitarani Dalabehera, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, GA & PG Department and deployed to the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell (CMGC) is transferred and posted as Additional Director, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.

8. Dharitri Mishra, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department with additional charge of General Manager, Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board (OSAM), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department.

9. Sanjay Kumar Pratihari, OAS (S), Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional I.G. of Prison, Directorate of Prison (HQ), Bhubaneswar.

10. Suryasmita Sahoo, OAS (S), Administrative Officer, Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd. (OCCL), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as General Manager-cum-Secretary, Boyanika, Bhubaneswar.

11. Tarani Suna, OAS (S), Additional Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Balangir is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Bolangir.

12. Nupur Chandgotia, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department and OSD, PVTG is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Works Department.

13. Sarat Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), UoT as Executive Officer, Koraput Municipality is posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur.

14. Sarat Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB) as Executive Officer, Koraput Municipality, made vide the GA & PG Department Notification No.19865/SCS dated 12.06.2025, is hereby cancelled.

15. Monalisha Panda, OAS Gr.A (SB), OSD, 0% SPD, OAVS, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development M&BCW Department.

16. Shyamal Kumar Ray, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Bhadrak is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (Enforcement), ORERA, Bhubaneswar.

17. Khitish Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Delang is transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, MJK Medical College & Hospital, Jajpur.

18. Sri Jayadev Das, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi is transferred and posted as OSD, 0/0 SPD, OAVS, Bhubaneswar.

19. Dasarathi Saraboo, OAS (S), Sub-Collector, Sundargarh is transferred and posted as Regional Manager, RIC, Berhampur.

20. Suraj Kumar Pattnaik, OAS (S), Additional E.O., Zilla Parishad, Bargarh is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sundargarh.

21. Charles Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional E.O., Zilla Parishad, Boudh is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Balasore.

22. Mani Prasad Misra, OAS Gr.A (SB), OSD, Panchasakha Sikhya Setu under S & ME Department is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Anandapur.

23. Chandni, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Jharsuguda is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Panposh.

24. Pallabi Rani Raj, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Subarnapur is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Jajpur.

25. Sandhyanjali Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Kendrapara.

26. Reena Kumari Naik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Ganjam is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Berhampur.

27. Pradhan Tully Amma, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Khordha is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Bhanjanagar.

28. Pramod Kumar Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), E.O., Khallikote NAC is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Balasore.

29. Padmanav Samantray, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Angul is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Titlagarh.

30. Binaya Kumar Bhoi, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Komna is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Boudh.