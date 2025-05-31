Bhubaneswar: Amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the state government effected a major reshuffle in Odisha Medical and health Services.

As per order issued by Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department, Dr. Amarendra Nath Mohanty, the Director of State Institute of Health & Family Welfare, was posted as the Director of Health Services with immidiate effect.

The government promoted 4 medical officers -- Dr. Sashi Bhusan Patel, Dr. Dillip Kumar Panda, Dr. Rajashree Pattnaik, Dr. Rupabhanu Mishra -- in the rank of Senior Administrative Grade to the rank of Super Time Pay Grade of Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre on adhoc basis for a period not exceeding one year or till receipt of the recommendation of the OPSC or till their retirement, whichever is earlier.

As per the notification, Dr. Sashi Bhusan Patel, presently the Superintendent of Rourkela Government Hospital, was posted as Director-cum-Ex-Officio Special Secretary (Tech) in Health Department.

Similarly, Dr. Dillip Kumar Panda, presently the Superintendent of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, was posted as Director of State Institute of Health & Family Welfare replacing Dr. Amarendra Nath Mohanty.

While Khordha CDM&PHO Dr. Rajashree Pattnaik was appointed as Director of Nursing, Government appointed Puri CDM&PHO Dr. Rupabhanu Mishra as the Director of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

In addition, Dr. Sujata Rani Mishra, the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG), CDM&PHO, Sambalpur, has been promoted to the rank of Super Time Pay Grade (STPG) of Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre. With the promotion, she was posted as the Director of Health intelligence & Vital Statistics.