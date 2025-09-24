Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Durga Puja, the Odisha government has decided to release the salaries of all state government employees in advance.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed that the salaries for September be disbursed on September 26, instead of the usual practice of paying on the last working day of the month.

All government offices across the state will remain closed from September 27 on account of the Puja holidays. With Dussehra marking a time of shopping and festive spending, the early release of salaries is expected to bring joy to the employees.

This year’s Puja celebrations also coincide with the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms in the country. Keeping these factors in view, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure timely salary distribution.