Bhubaneswar: As part of the ‘Odia Pakhya’ celebrations, the Odisha Government has urged its employees and the public to wear handloom attire tomorrow to promote the State’s rich textile heritage. The initiative, named ‘Aama Posaka Aama Parichaya,’ aims to highlight and support Odisha’s traditional handloom sector.

In a letter addressed to Secretaries, Departmental heads, and District Collectors, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts Department, Poonam Guha Tapas Kumar, emphasised the importance of this initiative. The letter stated the celebration would showcase Odisha’s diverse handloom tradition and encourage greater adoption of indigenous fabrics.

To further promote handloom purchases, the State-run outlets such as Boyanika, Utkalika, Amlan, and Sambalpuri Bastralaya have been offering a special discount of 20% + 10% on handloom products since April 1, 2025. This rebate will remain valid until April 14, 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a special message, urged people to wear handloom garments during ‘Odia Pakhya.’ He highlighted this initiative would provide financial support to weavers, strengthen the rural economy, and contribute to the prosperity of Odisha.

Echoing similar sentiments, Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj also encouraged people across the State to embrace and promote Odisha’s handloom tradition.