Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today enhanced the death-cum-retirement gratuity (DCRG) benefit for all regular State Government employees.

As per the statement of the Chief Minister’s Office, the gratuity limit has been increased to ₹20 lakh from ₹15 lakh.

The enhancement of DCRG benefit will come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2024.

Several service associations of Odisha had been requesting the State Government for enhancement of the ceiling limit of DCRG.

It is worth mentioning that the Central Government has enhanced the Retirement and Death Gratuity under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 for its employees with effect from January 1, 2024.