Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government further extended the deadline by another 45 days to update e-KYC for ration card holders under food security programme.

As per announcement by Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, the deadline for updating e-kyc has been extended till March 31.

The e-KYC update deadline was set to expire today February 15.

As many people are yet to update their e-KYC to avail PDS benefits in remote areas, the state government considered extending the deadline further till end of March.

"New device will be installed near Public Distribution System (PDS) points for improving the network within 2-4 days. More than 30 lakh people have not updated their e-KYC due to network error in some remote areas. With extension of the deadline, the beneficiaries will be able to complete e-KYC verification process to get the benefits under food security schemes," Patra said.

Approximately 90% people have updated their e-KYC under the schemes and many beneficiaries have surrendered their ration cards, the Minister stated, urging ineligible beneficiaries to surrender the cards to evade action.