Bhubaneswar: The state government has extended the deadline for e-KYC registration by the beneficiaries of CM KISAN Yojana in Odisha by six months.

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (A&FE) Department of the state government issued a notification in this regard today.

The extension period for the e-KYC registration by the beneficiaries of CM KISAN Yojana would be effective from September 8, said the A&FE Department.

“The government has been pleased for extension of six months’ time period (with effect from September 8) to all CM KISAN beneficiaries for fulfilling the mandatory requirements (like e-KYC, Land seeding and NPCI seeding etc) in line with the PM KISAN scheme norms,” said the notification.

Earlier, the state government had advised the beneficiaries of CM KISAN Yojana to complete their e-KYC registration before September 9.

The CM KISAN portal of the Odisha government provides one-stop registration services for all category of farmers for both PM KISAN and CM KISAN Yojana, said the A&FE Department.

After the completion of e-KYC and other requirements, the state government will share the list of eligible farmers under CM KISAN to the PM KISAN for disbursement of assistance by the Centre.

It is worth mentioning here that altogether 34.98 lakh farmers in Odisha received financial assistance under PM KISAN while around 51 lakh registered farmers got the benefits under CM KISAN.