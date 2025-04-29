Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government extended the suspension of IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao for another 30 days with effect from April 26, 2025. The extension was made for fourth consecutive period since his suspension last year.

The 2007-batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao was placed under suspension on the grounds of grave misconduct as a member of the Indian Police Service on July 30, 2024 for a period of 60 days.

His suspension period was extended for a further period of 120 days with effect from September 28, 2024. After expiry of the second spell of 120 days period of suspension, the Home department had extended his suspension period for a further period of 60 days with effect from January 26, 2025.

Again, the suspension period of the IPS officer was extended by additional 30 days with effect from March 27, 2025.

As per the provision laid down under Sub-Rule- 8 of Rule -3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, a meeting was held on April 24, 2025, under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary and the Review Committee to review the suspension case of Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao. After perusing all the relevant documents and facts having bearing with the suspension of the IPS officer, the panel recommended for continuance of suspension for a further period of 30 days w.e.f 26.04.2025.

The State Government after careful consideration of the recommendation of the Review Committee extended the period of suspension of Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao by additional 30 days.

Prior to suspension, Uttamrao was serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of fire services and home guard.

The government took disciplinary action against the IPS officer following allegations of forcibly entering a woman inspector's home without permission. He allegedly misbehaved with her and her husband. The incident occured on July 27 night in Bhubaneswar, leading to his suspension after the Home Department received a confidential report against him.