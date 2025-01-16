Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Thursday formed a panel to develop the state curriculum frameworks under the ambit of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The 16-member State Steering Committee headed by Prof. Nityananda Pradhan, a Retd. Principal at Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal, will have following members for implementation of the NEP in the state in alignment with the National Curriculum Framework.

The members included:

1. Prof. Hrushikesh Senapati, RIE and ex-Director, NCERT - Member

2. Dr. Gopal Prasad Mohapatra, Retd. Associate professor - Member

3. Prof. Udaynath Dash (Retd.), Psychology, Utkal University - Member

4. Dr. Kishore Chandra Mohanty, Retd. Educationist - Member

5. Prof. Sudarshan Mishra, Revenshaw University - Member

6. Prof. Ranjana Arora, NIE, NCERT - Member

7. Prof. Suniti Sanwal, NIE, NCERT - Member.

8. Prof. P.C Agarwal, Principal, RIE, Bhubaneswar - Member.

9. Dr. Binay Pattnayak, Chief Consultant, NSTC Programme, NCERT - Member.

10. Dr. Mahendra Kumar Mishra, Language and Learning Foundation - Member.

11. Prof. Gayatri Mohanty, Principal, NDW CTE, Bhubaneswar - Member.

12. Saroj Kumar Patnaik, New Life Education Trust - Member.

13. Dr. Shruti Mohapatra, CEO, SWABHIMAN - Member.

14. Monal Jayram, Senior Core Team Member, Piramal Foundation - Member.

15. Gayatri Bahinipati, CDPO, Boriguma - Member.

16. Additional Secretary to Government, S&ME Deptt.- Member Convenor.

On Wednesday, Odisha School and Mass Education Department issued a notification for implenetation of NEP 2020 in the state.

The department also declared that the National Curriculum Framework will be adopted in the state along with the NEP 2020.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in November 2024 announced about his government's decision for the implementation of NEP in all state-run universities and affiliated colleges from the current academic year.

The students under the framework can involve themselves in skill development, internship, community service and extra-curricular activities, NCC and NSS to earn credits.

The Odisha government reconstituted a task force to suggest measures for the implementation of the NEP in Odisha in October 2024.

As per the notification issued by the S&ME department on October 17 last year, the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary has been tasked to suggest the measures to be taken up for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in the state.

The NEP 2020 aims to bring a massive transformation in the education system to make India a global knowledge superpower.