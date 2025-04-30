Bhubaneswar: The state government has constituted a committee to oversee the admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 in private unaided schools in Odisha.

School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department Additional Secretary Sangram Keshari Mohapatra has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee while another Additional Secretary of the Department, Durga Prasad Mohapatra, is the member of the panel.

Jadumani Mahala, Additional Secretary to S&ME Department, has been appointed as the member convenor of the panel. Sushree Sangita Panda, Deputy Director at the Directorate of Elementary Education, is the third member of the committee, said notification issued by the S&ME Department today.

“The committee will oversee the online admission process through RTE Paradarshi web portal, receive and dispose grievances if any, and submit suggestions for further streamlining of the admission process,” said the S&ME Department.

The state government constituted the committee in the wake allegations regarding irregularities in the admission process for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DGs) in the private unaided schools across Odisha under the RTE Act.

Many parents recently alleged that the applications of over 8,000 students in the state were rejected without any valid grounds. Similarly, as many as 5,000 students, who had submitted their applications, have not been allotted any school.

Notably, the RTE Act,2009 mandates 25 per cent reservation for EWS and DG students in private schools.