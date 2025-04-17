Bhubaneswar: In a major move to strengthen traffic regulation across the state, the Odisha government has announced the creation of a dedicated Traffic and Road Safety Wing (T&RSW), which will function directly under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP).

The T&RSW will have its headquarters in Bhubaneswar and is expected to play a key role in enhancing traffic management and road safety across Odisha. As per the official notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, the new wing will be a state-level setup under the direct control of the D.G. & I.G. of Police.

The government has sanctioned 66 posts for the headquarters, while 1,930 positions will be filled across various districts to support the on-ground implementation of road safety measures and traffic control strategies.

The T&RSW is expected to launch various initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow, reducing road accidents, and ensuring public safety on highways and urban roads alike.

The state government has also notified the establishment of 20 new cyber police stations across Odisha to tackle the growing challenges in the field of cybercrime. These new units are expected to strengthen the state’s cybersecurity framework and improve the efficiency of digital crime investigations.