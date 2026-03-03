Bhubaneswar: In view of the escalating war situation in the Middle East, the Odisha government convened a high-level meeting to assess the impact on people from the state staying in the affected region.

Following the discussion, the government has set up a dedicated working group to coordinate assistance and share information with Odias residing in the Middle East. The group has been formed in collaboration with Odisha Parivar, the State Home Department, the Directorate of Labour, and various Non-Resident Indian associations.

The initiative aims to ensure timely support and streamline communication for those facing difficulties due to the prevailing situation.

People currently staying in the affected areas have been advised to remain alert and reach out to the helplines in case of any emergency or adverse circumstances.

The helpline numbers are:

Ministry of External Affairs: 80046342

WhatsApp: 971543090571

Odisha Parivar Nodal Officer: 9583321964

The state government said it is closely monitoring developments and will extend all necessary support to ensure the safety and well-being of Odia residents in the region.