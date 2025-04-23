Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has received dividends worth over Rs 205 crore from four state-owned corporations.

The state government has received Rs 111.82 crore as dividend from Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) for 2023-24 financial year.

Similarly, the government got Rs 92.21 crore as dividend from Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) for the same financial year.

Similarly, Odisha Agro Industries Corporation (OAIC) has paid dividend worth Rs 1.35 crore to the state government for 2022-23 financial year.

Besides, Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation has paid Rs 46.51 lakh as dividend to the government for 2022-23 fiscal.

These four state-owned corporations paid the dividends through cheques, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today.