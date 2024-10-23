Bhubaneswar: In a move towards increasing income of farmers, the Odisha Government gave its nod to the proposed Samrudh Krushak Yojana in its Cabinet meeting. The scheme entails purchase of paddy at higher rate (Rs 3,100 per quintal as against the prevailing rate of Rs 2,100- Rs 2,200 per quintal) by the government from farmers to enable them sell their paddy at a fair price and make profits.

As per the official release, farmers who have registered to sell paddy through the existing mechanism of the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare will be paid Rs 3,100 per quintal which includes the input assistance under Samrudh Krushak Yojana and the prevailing minimum support price (MSP).

While automated weighing equipment will be used for all procurement in mandis, farmers will also have the added advantage of no longer having to deal with Katni-Chhatni’s current procurement procedures. The money will be credited 48 hours after procurement through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT).

Paddy seed growers who have registered under the Odisha State Seed and Organic Products Certification Agency (OSSOPCA) and sell paddy seeds through the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) Ltd. will also be eligible to avail input assistance under the scheme.

The scheme approval comes as a welcome move with Odisha being the fourth-largest paddy supplier to the national pool.