Bhubaneswar: The state government has sanctioned a financial grant of Rs 1 crore for construction of a new chariot for Lord Baladevjew’s Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The Law Department of the state government recently sent a communique in this regard to the Commissioner of Endowments in Odisha.

The wheels of the existing wooden chariot of Lord Baladevjew are in a decrepit state. As a result, the Brahma Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Baladevjew takes more time to reach its destinations during the Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra.

Baladevjew temple had been established in 18th century

The delay in the rituals of the presiding deity of Baladevjew temple during the annual festival used to cause resentment among the devotees.

Taking this into consideration, the state government has sanctioned a financial grant of Rs 1 crore for construction of a new chariot for Lord Baladevjew ahead of this year’s Rath Yatra, reports said.

It is worth mentioning here that, Baladevjew temple, located at Ichhapur in Kendrapara, had been established during the Maratha rule in Odisha in 18th century.

Lord Baladev is the presiding deity of the shrine, which also houses his younger siblings Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra.

The temple is famous for its grand festivals including Rath Yatra, Dola Yatra and Chandan Yatra.