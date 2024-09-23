Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has supported the Supreme Court ruling on child pornography.

The state government announced that it will implement the SC verdict, which unequivocally states that watching and downloading child pornography constitute a criminal offence.

The Odisha government will not tolerate any form of child sexual exploitation. The SC ruling reinforces the responsibility of each citizen to protect our children, ensuring their safety and well-being, said the state government in a statement.

It stated that ignorance of the law will no longer serve as a defence for those who exploit or endanger minors.

Under the law, engaging with child pornography—whether through viewing or downloading—is a serious crime that must be fully prosecuted. Odisha is committed to uphold stringent legal frameworks aimed at eliminating child sexual exploitation in all forms, added the state government.

The state government will enhance coordination with law enforcement agencies to effectively combat the dissemination and consumption of child pornography. This includes the establishment of dedicated task forces to investigate and prosecute such crimes.

In line with the Supreme Court's recommendations, the state will invest in comprehensive support services for victims of child abuse, providing them with the care and resources they need for recovery.

The government will follow a zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual exploitation. It urged people to report any suspicious activity to authorities to protect vulnerable children.

The Odisha government thanked the Supreme Court for its decisive action and leadership in safeguarding the rights and dignity of our children.