Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees ahead of the Diwali festival.

With this increase, the DA has gone up from 55% to 58%, effective retrospectively from July 1, 2025. Employees will receive the revised DA in cash along with their October salary.

Similarly, the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners has also been enhanced by 3%, to be reflected in their October pension.

This decision will benefit around 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners across Odisha.