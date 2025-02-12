Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has increased the salary of Junior Teachers (Schematic) working in elementary schools across the state under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

The monthly salary has been raised from Rs 11,100 to Rs 16,000.

According to a resolution issued by the School and Mass Education Department dated 12 February 2025, the revised pay structure will be applicable to Junior Teachers (Schematic) engaged in both primary and upper primary schools in the state.

The salary hike will take effect from the date of issuance of the resolution.

A decision regarding the salary hike was earlier approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in January.

Currently, as many as 13,740 Junior Teachers (Schematic) are employed in the state. To accommodate this pay revision, the state government will bear an additional annual expenditure of Rs 89.15 crore.