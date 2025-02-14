Bhubaneswar: There are 5,284 beggars in the State currently and the Government is actively working towards becoming "beggar-free" through various initiatives, informed Nityananda Gond, Minister of ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare in the Assembly today.

Responding to a query by Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bag regarding measures taken by the government to rehabilitate beggars and furnisha district-wise date of destitutes living on the streets inlcuding his constituency, Gond said various initiatives under the "Sahaya" scheme has been undertaken to identify, rehabilitate and mainstream beggars since 2017-18.

As per the survey-based data furnished by the Minister, there are currently 5,284 beggars in the State with highest numbers in Cuttack (1060), followed by Bargarh (595), Ganjam (545), Balangir (482), Sundargarh (417) and Puri (350) with Balasore, Boudh, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur having zero beggars.

"Various steps have been taken under "Sahaya" scheme scheme to provide socio-economic support to beggars, including scholarships, skill development training, and inclusion in self-help groups. The umbrella scheme aims at protection, care and rehabilitation of beggars and destitute to be operated in a mission mode with manifold objectives. In the first phase, special drives named as Niladri Nilaya and Ekamra Nilaya have been launched in Puri and Bhubaneswar towns, respectively, along with Mahanagar Nigam in Angul, Dhenkanal and Rourkela," the Minister stated in his written reply.

Gond also went on to say thar the government will be coming up with Bhikshuk Punarvas Kendra and other logistics for rehabilitation centres to mainstream beggars and provide socio-economic upliftment for their children.