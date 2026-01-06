Bhubaneswar: In a major move to curb rising air pollution levels, the Odisha government has announced a series of restrictions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The measures will remain in force for seven days and are aimed at reducing dust, smoke, and other pollution sources in the twin cities, said Odisha Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia.

Construction work restricted

All construction activities will remain suspended from 6 pm to 10 am during the restriction period. The government has also banned demolition work entirely for these seven days to prevent the spread of dust and particulate matter.

Ban on open burning and coal use

Burning of garbage, dry leaves, cardboard, or any other waste has been strictly prohibited. Using coal in open spaces or roadside dhabas has also been banned. Violators will face heavy fines, officials warned.

Green cover mandatory at work sites

The state government has made it compulsory for all ongoing construction sites to ensure green cover. This step is aimed at controlling dust emissions from construction zones.

Mist cannons and water sprinkling

Mist cannons will be installed at key locations, including Lingaraj Temple, Jayadev Vihar, and AG Square, to suppress dust particles. In addition, water will be sprinkled on national highways three times a day to reduce airborne dust.

Heavy vehicle movement curbed

Movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted during night hours to limit vehicular emissions. The government believes this will significantly improve air quality during peak pollution hours.

Afforestation drive to be intensified

The state government will also step up afforestation efforts in and around the twin cities as a long-term measure to improve air quality.