Bhubaneswar: The state government today issued a notification for the appointment of Vice Chancellors in 13 public universities in Odisha.

With this, the Higher Education Department has invited applications from eligible candidates.

The Vice Chancellor posts in Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University in the capital city here, Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur, Fakir Mohan University in Balasore and eight other state-run varsities in Odisha have been lying vacant for last several days.

The Higher Education Department has initiated the process to fill up the vacant VC posts in these varsities.

Eligibility Criteria:

As per the notification, the applicant should be a distinguished academician of proven academic and administrative excellence and a well-rounded personality with a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor in a university system or 10 years of experience in an equivalent position in reputed research or academic organization.

Besides, they must not have crossed 66 years of age as of December 1, 2025.

Pay scale:

The VC posts carry a fixed pay of Rs 2,10,000 with special allowance of Rs 11,250 per month and other usual allowances, including Dearness Allowance.

Tenure of VCs:

The tenure of the VCs will be four years from the date of assuming the office or till he/she attains 70 years of age, whichever is earlier.

Application submission deadline:

Both the e-mailed application and the HIMS Module must be submitted no latter than 23:55 hours on July 5,2025

The hard copy of the application should reach the office of the Higher Education department on or before July 10,2025.

Interview process:

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview before a three-member selection committee. The venue and schedule will be communicated in due course.