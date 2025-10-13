Bhubaneswar: The state government today issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the registration of part plots in Odisha.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued the SOP to provide a clear guidance on registration of part plots to officials as well as common people.

As per the SOP, the officials should keep in mind Sections 21 and 22 of Registration Act-1908, Rule 147 of the Odisha Registration Rules-1988 and Section 22-A(1)(c) of the Registration (Odisha Amendment) Act, 2013 while registering part plots.

Provisions for Rural Areas:

For rural areas, registration of documents transferring immovable property involving division of an existing revenue plot, irrespective of its Kissam or land use shall be permitted without any pre-condition except plots under Jalasaya Kissam, which can only be transferred as full plots, said the SOP.

Provisions for Urban Areas:

In certain cases, the state government has allowed registration of part plots in urban areas without any written permission of the development authority or town planning and improvement trust.

In urban areas, registration of plots or bye-plots, subdivided among members of a family under relevant laws, shall be permitted, said the SOP.

One-time Exemption:

A one-time exemption shall be allowed if the size of the sub-divided plot is less than 500 square metres, irrespective of the size of the original plot and the subdivided plot shall not be used for any real estate project, it added.

Similarly, co-sharers may subdivide land among themselves with consent of all co-sharers. However, the total extent of all such sub-divisions shall not exceed 500 square metres and each co-sharers shall receive a portion proportionate to their share.

The exemption shall apply to both jointly inherited and jointly self-acquired plots.

In addition to this, sub-division of plots with area less than 500 square metres recorded during settlement, mutation, or registered under relevant laws shall be permitted.

Agricultural plots:

Registration of documents involving subdivision of agricultural plots shall be permitted if the plot is recorded as agriculture Kissam, there is no change in Kissam after the subdivision and the plot is intended to be used solely for agricultural purposes, said the SOP.