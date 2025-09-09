Bhubaneswar: To streamline the approval process for laying pipelines across rivers and other water bodies, the Odisha Water Resources Department (DoWR) has introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for granting Right of Way (RoW) permissions. The move is aimed at ensuring administrative efficiency and improving the Ease of Doing Business in the state.

According to the notification, DoWR will remain the sole authority to approve RoW permissions over its land and water bodies. Industries, government agencies and urban local bodies seeking such approvals will have to apply to the Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources.

The SOP outlines a detailed multi-tiered scrutiny system beginning with preliminary checks at the Engineer-in-Chief’s office and extending through divisional officers, additional chief engineers and controlling officers. Joint field visits with applicants will also be conducted to verify alignments and assess potential impacts on water bodies and DoWR assets.

Technical aspects such as scour depth of rivers, canal embankment safety, positioning of piers and required free board levels will be vetted by the Chief Engineers of Design and Planning before the proposal is placed before a Technical Committee constituted by the department.

One key condition is that applicants cannot claim compensation in case of future changes in alignment or modifications to canals and water bodies.

The final decision will rest with the Water Resources Department, which may seek clarifications, recommend modifications or approve proposals. Once a complete application is submitted, the department has set a 45-day deadline to issue RoW permissions.