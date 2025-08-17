Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote innovation and participatory governance, the Odisha government has rolled out the “Staff Suggestion Scheme,” an online portal where employees can share ideas to improve public service delivery and administration.

The initiative, launched by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, is open to all regular government staff with valid HRMS IDs. Employees can log in to the platform to submit their suggestions under various themes. They can also engage with others’ ideas by commenting, liking, disliking, or voting.

How it works

Suggestions that gather at least 1,000 likes will be flagged as “Emerging Suggestions” and sent to Departmental Evaluation Committees for review. Each department will form a panel of 5–7 senior officers, including a nodal officer of at least Joint Secretary rank, to assess the feasibility and impact of these proposals. The best suggestions could then be adopted into policies or process reforms.

Recognition and rewards

Employees whose suggestions are selected will be recognised with rewards, while contributors of insightful comments may also receive tokens of appreciation.

Monitoring and support

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department will act as the nodal authority for monitoring the scheme. Departments have been asked to appoint nodal officers, set up evaluation committees within 15 days, and encourage staff participation.

Technical support for the platform will be provided by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI), which will offer training modules, FAQs, and helpdesk assistance. Employees can also reach the support team through the portal’s help section or via email.