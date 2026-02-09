Bhubaneswar: The government has initiated the process to take up several key road projects in the state to realize the goal of a developed Odisha by 2036.

The state government is planning to construct an outer ring road for the Cuttack city to ensure smooth traffic. The outer ring road will facilitate the expansion of the Silver City.

This was revealed during a review meeting of the Works Department today. Chairing the meet, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan asked the officials concerned to prepare a blueprint for the project.

Survey for six-laning of NH-55 to begin soon

The meeting held discussions for the six-laning of Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway (NH)-55. The authorities will soon conduct a survey for execution of the road widening project. The initiative is likely to strengthen the road communication between the Western Odisha and the coastal part of the state.

The meeting also emphasized the necessity of four-laning of all state highways (SH) in Odisha. The Minister asked the officials to submit the reports in this regard after conducting the survey.

Besides, Harichandan took stock of the progress for some key road projects in the capital city including the Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan Road, left parallel road, Pathargadia-Daruthenga road and Acharya Vihar-Kalinga Hospital road.

Moreover, the meeting held discussions for the widening of Konark-Puri-Satapada road, new alignment for Pipli-Konark road and several bypasses in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Balangir districts.