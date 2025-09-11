Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has rolled out a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for vehicle owners with pending e-challans under the Motor Vehicles Act. The move is aimed at recovering outstanding fines and promoting road safety.

The scheme covers all e-challans pending at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) level till July 31, 2025. Defaulters can clear their dues by paying a reduced amount instead of the full penalty prescribed under the Act. However, the opportunity will be available only for six months from the date of notification.

A high-level committee, headed by the Principal Secretary of the Law Department, will supervise the settlement of cases already referred to courts.

The government has said that while the scheme gives relief to violators this time, the Transport Department will adopt a stricter approach in the future, especially against repeat offenders and those showing no intent to follow traffic rules.