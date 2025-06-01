Bhubaneswar: The state government has established Krushi Bhavan in Sambalpur district to strengthen agricultural governance and farmer empowerment in Odisha.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated the newly-established Krushi Bhavan in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

“I am thankful to the state government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo for establishment of the Krushi Bhavan in Sambalpur. It will play a key role in the development of agriculture sector in the region,” said Pradhan.

The Union Minister also praised the BJP government in Odisha for its various initiatives including enhanced paddy MSP for improvement of agriculture sector in the state.

The Krushi Bhawan in Sambalpur will serve as a hub for policy implementation, research, and farmer-centric initiatives under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, said Singh Deo, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio.

This milestone reflects our collective vision for a developed Odisha and a thriving farming community, he added.