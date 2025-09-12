Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Elementary Education, Odisha, has directed all District Education Officers (except Deogarh) to take immediate action against private schools operating without valid permission or recognition.

In a letter issued on September 9, the Directorate reminded DEOs of earlier instructions to conduct inspections of private schools and ensure strict adherence to the Right to Education (RTE) Act and government guidelines.

It said that schools running without proper approval or renewal of recognition are in violation of norms and must face prompt action.

The directive comes after the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), in Case No. 348 of 2025, sought details on unrecognised schools. The Commission, through its order dated August 1, 2025, instructed the Director of Elementary Education to furnish a compliance report by September 18, 2025, the next date of hearing.

All DEOs have been asked to submit the required information along with action-taken reports by September 15, 2025.